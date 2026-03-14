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Sadyr Japarov meets with UIM President Raffaele Chiulli

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met withRaffaele Chiulli, President of the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM), on March 14. The presidential press service reported.

At the meeting, the parties discussed developing cooperation in powerboating and the possibility of holding competitions under the auspices of the UIM in Kyrgyzstan.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized that the international union’s readiness to host the world championship in the country is a significant event. According to him, Kyrgyzstan has been actively developing international cooperation in sports, tourism, and hosting major international events in recent years.

The president also noted that Issyk-Kul region has two international airports—in Karakol and Tamchy—which welcome tourists. Furthermore, five-star and seven-star hotels are being built on the shores of the lake.

Raffaele Chiulli, in turn, explained that the World Cup is a global festival of powerboating, program of which includes the World Championship in powerboat racing in the most prestigious F1H2O class, as well as demonstrations in jet skiing, motor surfing, and hydroflyboarding.

He noted that similar competitions have previously been held in China, the UAE, Qatar, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, and other countries. The races are broadcast in more than 86 countries, reaching an audience of over 900 million viewers.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed confidence that hosting the Formula 1 on water, the UIM F1H2O, which could be held in Central Asia for the first time, will showcase Issyk-Kul’s tourism potential and serve as a tool for promoting Kyrgyzstan’s national brand internationally.
link: https://24.kg/english/366010/
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