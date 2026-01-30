Ombudsman's Institute concerned about rise in new childhood cancer cases

Staff from the Kyrgyz Republic’s Ombudsman’s Institute conducted a monitoring study in the Pediatric Oncology and Oncohematology Department of the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare (NCMCW).

According to its press service, as of the end of August 2025, approximately 60 children were being treated at the NCMCW inpatient department.

«The rise in new cancer cases among children is concerning. While in 2014, approximately 70 new cases were identified annually, since 2023, this number has exceeded 200. The most frequently diagnosed cancers are acute lymphoblastic leukemia, brain tumors, neuroblastoma, and nephroblastoma. This increase is due not only to increased incidence but also to improved diagnostics,» the statement says.

It is noted that oncologists are particularly concerned about the increasing number of cases of parents’ refusal of treatment of children.

«They lack trust in medicine and financial resources. For religious reasons, people more often turn to mullahs and traditional healers. In one case, a child with leukemia was taken away by his parents after remission and transferred to alternative treatment methods. Within a year, the disease progressed, and the child died,» the center’s doctors told human rights activists.

Following the monitoring, Ombudsperson Jamilya Jamanbaeva sent recommendations to the Cabinet of Ministers, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Health, and the Kyrgyzfarmatsiya state enterprise to address the identified violations.

The Ombudsperson proposed adopting a new strategy for cancer control and prevention and approving a comprehensive plan to combat cancer for 2025–2030.

Jamilya Jamanbaeva also proposes allocating funding for equipment maintenance in the national budget and revising the terms of purchase of medications for cancer patients.