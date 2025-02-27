Revenues of republican budget in January 2025 increased by 25.6 percent

Revenues of the republican budget in January 2025 increased by 25.6 percent compared to the first month of last year. Materials of the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan say.

In January 2024, budget revenues amounted to 26.2 billion soms, and by the end of January 2025 — 32.9 billion soms.

Tax revenues of the treasury increased to 29 billion soms (27.7 percent). The share of taxes in the structure of the revenue part in January 2025 was 88.3 percent. For the same period last year, this figure was 86.8 percent.