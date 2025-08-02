10:35
USD 87.45
EUR 99.75
RUB 1.09
English

Large-scale clean-up in Bishkek: Park near former tannery cleared of trash

A major clean-up was held in a park at the intersection of Aul and Elebesov Streets in Bishkek, the administration of Sverdlovsky district reported.

«Acting on the instructions of Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev, city authorities continue a large-scale campaign to clean and revitalize all parks and public spaces in the capital. One of the targeted areas was the park located near the former tannery in the northern part of the city. More than 100 people participated in the clean-up, including staff from the district administration and municipal enterprises Bishkekzelenkhoz and Tazalyk. Ten units of special equipment were also involved,» the statement says.

The clean-up included trash removal, mowing of dry grass, trimming of dead trees, and clearing along the roadside. The initiative aims to improve public spaces, enhance sanitary conditions, and create a more comfortable urban environment for residents.
link: https://24.kg/english/338306/
views: 117
Print
Related
Cleaning days at Bishkek markets to be reduced to twice a month
Beach cleanup efforts intensified in Issyk-Kul region
President Sadyr Japarov urges to protect nature
More than 265 tons of garbage collected during cleanup in Bishkek over weekend
Manas Airport employees participate in National Cleanup Day
Kumtor Gold Company organizes cleanup of shore and bottom of Issyk-Kul lake
Kyrgyzstanis participate in Eurasian Cleanliness Cup
Annual Clean Mountains campaign starts in Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Russia
Cleaning of Issyk-Kul lake from garbage starts in Kyrgyzstan
Citywide cleanup to be held in Bishkek on March 23
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and USA strengthen investment partnership Kyrgyzstan and USA strengthen investment partnership
Bank fined for ignoring anti-money laundering rules Bank fined for ignoring anti-money laundering rules
Kyrgyzstan introduces temporary state monopoly on international Internet traffic Kyrgyzstan introduces temporary state monopoly on international Internet traffic
Assets of banking sector of Kyrgyzstan increased to 1,012 trillion soms Assets of banking sector of Kyrgyzstan increased to 1,012 trillion soms
2 August, Saturday
09:57
Woman detained in Bishkek for bribing police officers Woman detained in Bishkek for bribing police officers
09:40
Large-scale clean-up in Bishkek: Park near former tannery cleared of trash
09:31
Football team of Kyrgyzstan (U17) wins friendly match with Bahrain
09:08
Labor Ministry of Kyrgyzstan names most active regions in field of employment
09:01
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan, UNDP strengthen cooperation to modernize sector
1 August, Friday
17:44
Minister checks readiness of National Surgical Center for liver transplantation
17:21
Northern Inylchek Glacier buried under tons of trash