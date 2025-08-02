Large-scale clean-up in Bishkek: Park near former tannery cleared of trash

A major clean-up was held in a park at the intersection of Aul and Elebesov Streets in Bishkek, the administration of Sverdlovsky district reported.

«Acting on the instructions of Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev, city authorities continue a large-scale campaign to clean and revitalize all parks and public spaces in the capital. One of the targeted areas was the park located near the former tannery in the northern part of the city. More than 100 people participated in the clean-up, including staff from the district administration and municipal enterprises Bishkekzelenkhoz and Tazalyk. Ten units of special equipment were also involved,» the statement says.

The clean-up included trash removal, mowing of dry grass, trimming of dead trees, and clearing along the roadside. The initiative aims to improve public spaces, enhance sanitary conditions, and create a more comfortable urban environment for residents.