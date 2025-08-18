Beach in Baktuu-Dolonotu cleaned up after President Japarov’s criticism

Following criticism from President Sadyr Japarov, a beach in the village of Baktuu-Dolonotu on Issyk-Kul Lake was cleaned up. Officers from the tourist and environmental police of the Internal Affairs Department of the region arrived at the shoreline and cleared the area.

The Interior Department noted that on August 13 the City Hall of Cholpon-Ata had been informed about the pollution of the beach. However, despite promises, the cleanup was never carried out.

«Every citizen is responsible for preserving the cleanliness and nature of our homeland. We urge all vacationers to treat the environment with care, throw trash in designated bins, and respect public order,» the statement reads.

A day earlier, the President of Kyrgyzstan had walked along the shore, once again urging fellow citizens to take care of nature and not leave litter. Sadyr Japarov remarked that he filmed just one kilometer of shoreline and did not find a single clean spot — the entire stretch was covered with trash.

«If you clean up your garbage, your hands won’t get dirty or broken. And don’t treat nature as if it’s only for you today. Remember, the next generation needs nature too,» he said.