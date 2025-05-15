13:42
Beach cleanup efforts intensified in Issyk-Kul region

Employees of the diving service continue efforts to clean the waters of Issyk-Kul Lake. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

Ahead of the summer tourist season, beach cleanup work has been intensified. Particular attention is paid to the beaches in Cholpon-Ata and the removal of fishing nets.

The ministry reports that despite the fish spawning season currently underway in Issyk-Kul, illegal fishing activities by poachers persist.

Divers are urging citizens to refrain from fishing, to treat the lake with care, and to help preserve its cleanliness.
