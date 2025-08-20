19:57
Cleanup campaign held on shores of Issyk-Kul Lake

Local police officers, representatives of municipal authorities, residents, and activists joined efforts to clean up the shores of Issyk-Kul Lake. The Internal Affairs Department of Issyk-Kul region reported.

The campaign aimed to protect the environment, create safe and clean conditions for visitors, and promote ecological awareness among the population.

Participants collected household waste, plastic bottles, and other litter accumulated along the shoreline, restoring order to the area.

A similar cleanup was also carried out in the village of Grigoryevka.

Organizers hope that such initiatives would help raise public responsibility for preserving the region’s natural heritage and draw greater attention to the importance of ecological culture.

Earlier, the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov called on compatriots to take care of nature and not leave garbage.
