Cleaning days at Bishkek markets to be reduced to twice a month

The Bishkek City Hall is considering a decision to reduce the number of cleaning days at the city’s markets. Under the new schedule, cleaning and disinfection will be carried out twice a month — every other Monday.

This decision is being made in response to requests from entrepreneurs and market administration representatives. In exchange for reducing the number of cleaning days, the City Hall will strengthen control over compliance with sanitation standards, improvement of adjacent territories, disinfection of trading areas, and fire safety requirements.

Measures to ensure sanitary and fire safety will be continued on an ongoing basis. The City Hall notes that such measures are aimed at creating a safe and comfortable environment for all trade participants.

In addition, Deputy Mayor of Bishkek Ramiz Aliyev held a meeting with the administrators of the through rows of Dordoi market. Issues of road infrastructure and other proposals from city residents were discussed. The market itself will also be checked for compliance with sanitary and fire safety standards.