Rescuers remove fishing nets from Issyk-Kul bottom at depths of 30 meters

Emergency Ministry teams have begun cleaning operations in Issyk-Kul Lake, splitting into two groups.

The first group worked along the stretch from Ananyevo to Kichi-Oruktu, covering several coastal villages. Rescuers dived to depths of up to 30 meters to retrieve sunken fishing nets.

The second group operated in Tyup district of Issyk-Kul region — in the areas of Oi-Tal, Oi-Bulak, Kuturgu, Frunze, and Kurmenty. Their work was carried out at depths of 30 meters and up to 1,000 meters from the shoreline.

Most surface-level fishing nets had already been removed earlier. The current priority for rescuers is extracting deep, submerged nets. Small motorboats are being used for diving operations.
