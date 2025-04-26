President Sadyr Japarov urges to protect nature

«We are obliged to leave a clean and strong state to our future generations,» President Sadyr Japarov called on Kyrgyzstanis during a clean-up day in Ala-Archa Nature Park.

According to the press service, the head of state urged the people to take care of the native environment, not to litter, and to foster a respectful attitude toward nature.

He noted that after walking just 500 meters through the spruce forest in Ala-Archa, he collected a bag of trash. Addressing mothers specifically, he pointed out that many of the discarded items were children’s diapers and asked not to leave such waste in forests or recreation areas.

«Regardless of who left the garbage—tourists or locals—if you see trash, don’t just walk by: pick it up and take it to the nearest trash bin. It’s not hard; your hands won’t get dirty,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He emphasized that it is vital to protect nature, stressing that if Kyrgyzstanis themselves do not take care of it, no one else will do it for them.

«If we continue to treat nature with such indifference, we could lose it in just 10–15 years. But nature should exist forever. We must have a clean country. We are obliged to leave our future generations a clean and strong state,» he concluded.

The country’s leadership, employees of the presidential administration and the presidential affairs department participated in the cleanup.