President signs law on deep cleaning of beaches and fines for littering

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed amendments to the Law «On the Sustainable Development of the Ecological and Economic System Issyk-Kul» and to the Code of Offenses.

The new provisions require owners and tenants of recreational facilities, as well as business entities, to carry out deep cleaning of beaches from solid household waste using specialized equipment. Oversight of compliance with these requirements is assigned to the authorized state body for environmental protection.

For untimely or poor-quality cleaning, penalties are established: for the first violation, individuals and legal entities receive a warning; a repeat violation within a year will result in a fine of 5,000 soms for individuals and 10,000 soms for legal entities.

The law takes effect upon its official publication. The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to bring its regulatory acts into compliance with the new legislation within three months.