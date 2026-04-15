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Cleanup of environmental legacy at Kristall plant in Tash-Kumyr begins

Russia’s state corporation Rosatom has begun work to eliminate accumulated environmental damage at Kristall plant in Tash-Kumyr, the agency reported.

According to the statement, under a contract between the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyzstan and Rosatom, the first phase of remediation efforts will be carried out through the end of 2026.

The parties held a working meeting, where one of the key topics was the implementation of the project at Kristall plant. During the discussions, technological solutions and approaches to the cleanup were reviewed. Based on Rosatom’s experience in similar projects, optimal methods for handling chemical substances accumulated at the industrial site were proposed.

The proposed methods for neutralizing hazardous substances have been supported by the Ministry of Natural Resources of Kyrgyzstan. During the first phase, the plant’s storage tanks will be brought into an environmentally safe condition. All work will be conducted exclusively during the cold season. Specialists will build a double-layer emergency protection system and ensure independent environmental monitoring.

By the end of 2026, Rosatom aims to eliminate the risk of potential leaks and uncontrolled emissions by stabilizing the condition of the storage facilities and creating safe conditions for handling the hazardous materials.

To address the challenge in Tash-Kumyr, experts evaluated eight different decontamination technologies and selected the most effective and safest solution.

Upon completion of the first phase, the state corporation will ensure a seamless transition to the second phase in 2027.

Approximately 80 tons of hazardous chemicals, including trichlorosilane and toxic substances, were discovered on the territory of the former bankrupt plant Kristall in Tash-Kumyr. Following a technical audit conducted by specialists from the Federal Environmental Operator, the environmental situation at the site was assessed and plans for the disposal of toxic waste were developed.
link: https://24.kg/english/370362/
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