Apricots from Issyk-Kul region exported to Russia and Kazakhstan

Harvesting of early varieties of apricots has begun in Jeti-Oguz district of Issyk-Kul region. The Ministry of Agriculture reported.

According to it, ripe apricots are mainly exported to Russia and Kazakhstan.

«Buyers arrive in trucks and buy up the local harvest at a bargain price. Local residents report that the price of freshly ripened apricots ranges from 30 to 45 soms. They say that this is a good price for residents of the region. In previous years, the price of apricots sometimes did not reach 20 soms. According to a resident of Ak-Terek village, this year the harvest is abundant and there are enough buyers. The villager added that the honey-sweet apricot variety «Queen» will soon ripen,» the ministry notes.