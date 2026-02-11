Sixty types of domestic agricultural products exported to 80 countries

As part of the state policy to support the export of domestic agricultural products, significant results have been achieved in expanding foreign selling markets. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, protocols on 15 types of agricultural products have been signed with the People’s Republic of China. Protocols on three more products are planned for the near future.

Furthermore, the possibility of exporting 17 types of agricultural products to China without signing separate protocols has been created.

Overall, 462 enterprises are included in the relevant registers for agricultural exports to EAEU countries, 37 to China, 53 to Uzbekistan, 12 to Turkey, and 68 to the European Union.

Currently, more than 60 types of domestic agricultural products are exported to more than 80 countries.

It was previously reported that, as a result of the ministry’s work, permission was received to sell Kyrgyz honey in the European Union.

The implementation of these measures will help increase the country’s export potential, support domestic producers, and strengthen its position in international markets.