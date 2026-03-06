17:24
Kyrgyzstan exports more than 200,000 flowers in first two months of 2026

Flowers grown in Kyrgyzstan are sold not only on the domestic market but also exported abroad, the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry’s press service, Kyrgyz flowers are mainly exported to Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Armenia and other countries.

In 2024, Kyrgyzstan exported 13,049,405 flowers, while in 2025 the figure increased to 24,099,696.

During the first two months of 2026, the country exported 213,745 flowers.

Most of the exported flowers were purchased by Uzbekistan, which has become one of the main importers of Kyrgyz flowers.

The ministry added that the country’s floriculture sector has been actively developing in recent years.
