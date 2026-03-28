Energy and grain: Imports from CIS help Kyrgyzstan offset domestic shortages

In January 2026, Kyrgyzstan saw a decline in export activity in the agricultural and raw materials sectors. A report of the National Statistical Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic says.

Import trends

Supplies of vegetables and root crops fell 1.6 times, while fruit imports dropped by 22.1 percent. Against this backdrop, the country sharply increased imports of staple food products: wheat imports rose 2.2-fold, sugar 1.9-fold, and flour 1.7-fold.

At the same time, the import basket shifted toward energy resources and socially significant goods.

Top 5 imported products: Petroleum products: $69.3 million (supplied from Russia) Mineral and carbonated water: $4.7 million (main supplier — Kazakhstan) Wheat: $3.3 million (imports from Kazakhstan increased 2.2-fold) Wheat flour: $3.1 million (supplied from Kazakhstan) Sunflower oil: $3.6 million (mainly from Russia)

A sharp increase in flour imports (up 1.7 times), combined with declining exports of domestic milk and vegetables, signals potential risks to food security. In fact, the country continues to export low value-added goods such as coal and ore, while importing processed products.

Export structure

Exports remain dominated by gold ($16.2 million, primarily shipped to Switzerland) and coal ($5.3 million, mainly to Uzbekistan).

Top 5 export products: Gold: $16.2 million (main buyer — Switzerland) Vegetables and root crops: $5.7 million (mainly to CIS countries) Coal: $5.3 million (primarily exported to Uzbekistan) Ores and concentrates of precious metals: $4.3 million (to China) Dairy products: $2.9 million (exports down 32.7 percent)

According to the Eurasian Development Bank, strong consumer lending growth in Kyrgyzstan continues to support domestic demand for imported food. Meanwhile, the Cabinet of Ministers is working to diversify fuel supply sources to mitigate inflationary risks.