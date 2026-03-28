17:25
USD 87.45
EUR 100.75
RUB 1.07
English

Energy and grain: Imports from CIS help Kyrgyzstan offset domestic shortages

In January 2026, Kyrgyzstan saw a decline in export activity in the agricultural and raw materials sectors. A report of the National Statistical Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic says.

Import trends

Supplies of vegetables and root crops fell 1.6 times, while fruit imports dropped by 22.1 percent. Against this backdrop, the country sharply increased imports of staple food products: wheat imports rose 2.2-fold, sugar 1.9-fold, and flour 1.7-fold.

At the same time, the import basket shifted toward energy resources and socially significant goods.

Top 5 imported products:

  1. Petroleum products: $69.3 million (supplied from Russia)
  2. Mineral and carbonated water: $4.7 million (main supplier — Kazakhstan)
  3. Wheat: $3.3 million (imports from Kazakhstan increased 2.2-fold)
  4. Wheat flour: $3.1 million (supplied from Kazakhstan)
  5. Sunflower oil: $3.6 million (mainly from Russia)

A sharp increase in flour imports (up 1.7 times), combined with declining exports of domestic milk and vegetables, signals potential risks to food security. In fact, the country continues to export low value-added goods such as coal and ore, while importing processed products.

Export structure

Exports remain dominated by gold ($16.2 million, primarily shipped to Switzerland) and coal ($5.3 million, mainly to Uzbekistan).

Top 5 export products:

  1. Gold: $16.2 million (main buyer — Switzerland)
  2. Vegetables and root crops: $5.7 million (mainly to CIS countries)
  3. Coal: $5.3 million (primarily exported to Uzbekistan)
  4. Ores and concentrates of precious metals: $4.3 million (to China)
  5. Dairy products: $2.9 million (exports down 32.7 percent)

According to the Eurasian Development Bank, strong consumer lending growth in Kyrgyzstan continues to support domestic demand for imported food. Meanwhile, the Cabinet of Ministers is working to diversify fuel supply sources to mitigate inflationary risks.
link: https://24.kg/english/367891/
views: 166
Print
Related
Cabinet of Ministers discusses measures to support exporters in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan among top 5 importers of Russian flour confectionery
Tax authorities prevent illegal import of 7.6 tons of dates into Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan exports more than 200,000 flowers in first two months of 2026
Illegal import of gold worth 1 million soms prevented at Osh airport
Repeated violations of phytosanitary regulations threaten with 60-day ban
Kyrgyzstan’s sellers can freely supply goods to Russian marketplaces
More than 4 million flowers imported into Kyrgyzstan ahead of March 8
Kyrgyzstan refutes reports of thousand-percent surge in imports from Europe
Eight Kyrgyz companies receive permission to export products to China
Popular
Omurbek Zhenishbekov appointed First Deputy Minister of Energy Omurbek Zhenishbekov appointed First Deputy Minister of Energy
Kyrgyzstan and Russia step up coordination between military structures Kyrgyzstan and Russia step up coordination between military structures
Large drug and psychotropic substance smuggling scheme foiled in Batken region Large drug and psychotropic substance smuggling scheme foiled in Batken region
Nurses’ salaries in Kyrgyzstan to nearly triple Nurses’ salaries in Kyrgyzstan to nearly triple
28 March, Saturday
16:29
Serious traffic accident occurs in Issyk-Kul region, casualties reported Serious traffic accident occurs in Issyk-Kul region, c...
16:22
China supplies electrical equipment for $51.2 million to Kyrgyzstan
16:01
Road repairs near Dordoi market in Bishkek to alter seven bus routes
15:54
Energy and grain: Imports from CIS help Kyrgyzstan offset domestic shortages
15:43
Kyrgyzstan's leasing market nearly doubles, reaching 14.8 billion soms