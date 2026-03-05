Kyrgyzstan’s sellers can freely supply goods to Russian marketplaces

Kyrgyzstan’s entrepreneurs can freely supply light industry products to Russian marketplaces—all previous restrictions and administrative issues have been completely resolved. Urmat Takirov, Director of the Kyrgyz Export Center under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, announced at a press conference.

According to him, deliveries are now freely available, subject to compliance with documentation requirements. Previously, Kyrgyzstan submitted a request to the Eurasian Economic Commission regarding barriers faced by exporters. Six meetings were held at the beginning of the year, during which all contentious issues were quickly resolved.

«Today, sellers from Kyrgyzstan can freely ship goods, specifying recipients in accordance with Russian law. When shipping to Wildberries, the documents must indicate the Russian Wildberries as the recipient, and when shipping to Ozon, the Russian Ozon,» Urmat Takirov noted.

To ensure smooth border crossing, entrepreneurs must ensure they have a complete set of accompanying documents: an international consignment note, a consignment note, and an invoice.

Starting April 1, the Confirmation of Expected Goods Delivery (SPOT) system will be launched in test mode. This system will require consignees in Russia to register documents and make a security payment. According to preliminary information, an exception will be made for goods shipped to marketplaces.