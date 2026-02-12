Eight Kyrgyz companies receive permission to export products to China

As of February 12, the General Administration of Customs of China added eight Kyrgyz companies to the list of companies approved for export. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, the decision was made following systematic work conducted by the ministry’s Veterinary, Livestock, Pasture, and Forage Development Service.

The list of companies approved for export to the Chinese market includes At Bashy Trade LLC, Aliya LLC, Hermes Co Ltd LLC, Zhol-Aman LLC, Taalai Group LLC, Wool KG LLC, Open Trade LLC, and Torugart Trade LLC.

These companies process cattle hides and sheepskin. This approval opens up additional opportunities for domestic producers to expand exports and strengthen trade and economic cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and China. The Veterinary Service continues its consistent work to ensure the entry of new domestic enterprises into the Chinese market and to expand the list of Kyrgyz products approved for export to China.