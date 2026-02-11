13:37
Kyrgyzstan plans to extend six-month ban on livestock exports

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan put forward for public discussion a draft resolution introducing a temporary ban on the export of agricultural animals from the country. The proposal aims to restrict the export of cattle, horses, sheep, and goats for a period of six months.

The ban is intended to ensure food security and stabilize prices for meat and other livestock products. The draft resolution notes that the measures are being implemented in accordance with the rules of the EAEU and the constitutional law on the Cabinet of Ministers.

The restriction will not apply to:

  • transit through Kyrgyzstan;
  • sport horses participating in competitions;
  • horses gifted to states or international organizations;
  • livestock exported by the state operator Kyrgyz Agroholding OJSC;
  • horses transported by air.

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce is tasked with notifying the WTO Committee on Safeguards and the Eurasian Economic Commission, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should inform the CIS Executive Committee.

The State Customs Service, Ministry of Water Resources, Ministry of Agriculture and Processing Industry, and State Border Service are responsible for monitoring compliance and preventing illegal exports.

At the same time, the draft proposes to repeal a similar ban that had been in effect since August 2025.

The resolution will come into force on the day of its official publication.
