Repeated violations of phytosanitary regulations threaten with 60-day ban

Kyrgyzstan’s exporters of plant products may face a ban on exporting goods for up to 60 days in the event of repeated violations of phytosanitary regulations. Urmat Takirov, Director of Kyrgyz Export Center under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, announced at a press conference.

According to him, the issue of strengthening phytosanitary control was discussed at a special meeting in 2025. Strict requirements are now imposed on shippers when crossing the border.

Documents must include the exact addresses and contact information of both the shipper and the consignee. For the first violation of quarantine regulations, both parties are issued an official notice. In the event of a repeat violation by the same legal entity or individual entrepreneur, the Department of Chemicalization, Plant Protection, and Quarantine will refuse to issue phytosanitary certificates for 60 days.

Urmat Takirov emphasized that the two-month restriction is critical for seasonal products.

Farmers and producers must be extremely responsible when filling out documents, conducting laboratory testing, and adhering to temperature regulations and fumigation (disinfection) requirements.

«Our exporters should understand that a 60-day export restriction is a very serious matter for seasonal goods. All relevant services are open for consultation, and we urge entrepreneurs to contact them in advance to ensure proper compliance with all requirements,» the center’s director noted.