Cabinet of Ministers discusses measures to support exporters in Kyrgyzstan

First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev chaired a meeting of the Export Development Council, where measures to increase export potential and support businesses were discussed.

According to him, developing national production and supporting exporters remain a strategic priority, as instructed by the President.

One of the key decisions was the launch of a pilot project to partially reimburse transportation and logistics costs.

This is expected to reduce the cost of goods and increase their competitiveness in foreign markets.

During the meeting, entrepreneurs voiced proposals to improve customs administration and eliminate trade barriers.

Furthermore, participants were introduced to the preferential credit line «Export Contract Financing.» This instrument will allow exporters to quickly cover cash flow gaps and replenish working capital under insurance guarantees.

Following the meeting, Daniyar Amangeldiev instructed relevant government agencies to work out these initiatives on a pilot basis.

«All the initiatives announced today will be tested on a pilot basis. Based on the results, we will analyze their effectiveness and decide on implementing these support mechanisms on a permanent basis,» he noted.