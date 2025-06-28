19:57
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

S7 Airline aircraft from Bishkek makes hard landing at Novosibirsk airport

An S7 Airline aircraft that flew yesterday from Bishkek made a hard landing at Novosibirsk airport. The Telegram channel Aviatorshchina reports.

At Tolmachevo airport, the Airbus A321 (registration number RA-73689), operating flight S7-5542 from Bishkek, made a hard landing. The incident occurred during landing. According to open sources, none of the passengers or crew members were injured.

After landing, the aircraft was temporarily grounded for a technical inspection.

The circumstances of the incident are being clarified. The Federal Air Transport Agency of Russia has launched an investigation into the incident.
link: https://24.kg/english/334584/
views: 168
Print
Related
World Annual Meeting of Pilots to be held in Kyrgyzstan for the first time
Central Asian countries show interest in Russia's new MC-21 aircraft
Second aircraft for Asman Airlines arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Arrival of second aircraft for Asman Airlines expected in Bishkek
Second plane for Asman Airlines to arrive in a month
Manas airport receives first plane from Canada for Asman Airlines
Avia Traffic airplane makes emergency landing
New plane purchased by state arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Plane lands on frozen river instead of runway in Yakutia
Plane that took off for Osh from Krasnoyarsk returns to airport
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to outpace all Central Asian and EAEU countries in GDP growth in 2025 Kyrgyzstan to outpace all Central Asian and EAEU countries in GDP growth in 2025
Kamchybek Tashiev inspects weapons and takes photo with missile system Kamchybek Tashiev inspects weapons and takes photo with missile system
Two regions of Kyrgyzstan to switch to organic agriculture by 2029 Two regions of Kyrgyzstan to switch to organic agriculture by 2029
Interest rates on loans for women entrepreneurs to be reduced with ADB support Interest rates on loans for women entrepreneurs to be reduced with ADB support
28 June, Saturday
18:39
S7 Airline aircraft from Bishkek makes hard landing at Novosibirsk airport S7 Airline aircraft from Bishkek makes hard landing at...
18:03
CSTO Foreign Ministers to meet in Cholpon-Ata city
17:52
Social dormitory opened in Osh for people in difficult life situation
17:43
Kloop сase: City Court leaves Aleksandr Aleksandrov in pretrial detention center
17:32
Suspects of forgery of documents for land transformation detained in Uzgen