S7 Airline aircraft from Bishkek makes hard landing at Novosibirsk airport

An S7 Airline aircraft that flew yesterday from Bishkek made a hard landing at Novosibirsk airport. The Telegram channel Aviatorshchina reports.

At Tolmachevo airport, the Airbus A321 (registration number RA-73689), operating flight S7-5542 from Bishkek, made a hard landing. The incident occurred during landing. According to open sources, none of the passengers or crew members were injured.

After landing, the aircraft was temporarily grounded for a technical inspection.

The circumstances of the incident are being clarified. The Federal Air Transport Agency of Russia has launched an investigation into the incident.