World Annual Meeting of Pilots to be held in Kyrgyzstan for the first time

World-famous pilots will fly to Kyrgyzstan. The Kyrgyz Associated Union of Pilots and Aviators reported.

It is noted that the pilots will arrive in Bishkek for the World Annual Meeting of Pilots who have flown around the globe in single-engine aircraft. This event will be held in the republic for the first time.

The organizers reported that the meeting will be held in the capital and on the shores of Issyk-Kul Lake from June 1 to June 8. It will be attended by round-the-world pilots from the USA, Great Britain, Russia, Germany, Slovenia, Argentina, Lithuania, Switzerland, Papua New Guinea and other countries.

«Among the participants will be the American pilot Ravinder Bansal. He is the first ethnic Indian who has flown around the globe in a light aircraft. Another participant, Argentine pilot Miguel Angel Gordillo, flew over Antarctica for 20 hours non-stop during his round-the-world flight. One of the guests of honor is a female pilot from the United States, Carol Ann Carratt, who also flew around the world in a single-engine plane,» the statement says.

Another unique feature of the international meeting is that some participants will fly to Issyk-Kul in their own planes and helicopters.

An international conference is planned as part of the World Annual Meeting, where participants will exchange experiences, discuss the specifics of using airspace, learn innovations in obtaining permission from states when flying over their airspace, and consider many other issues and problems in the industry.

To date, there are 461 known round-the-world pilots in the world who have flown around the globe in single-engine planes, of which 431 are men and 32 are women.

The only round-the-world pilot from Central Asia is Kyrgyzstani Soyuzbek Saliev.
