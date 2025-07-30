Plane bound for Osh from Moscow makes emergency landing in Samara

A Boeing 737-800 aircraft with registration number RA-73298, operated by Pobeda airline, was en route from Moscow (Russia) to Osh (Kyrgyzstan) when it was forced to make an emergency landing at Samara Airport.

During the flight, the crew encountered a medical emergency involving one of the passengers who suddenly fell ill.

Due to the potential threat to the passenger’s health, the crew made the decision to divert and land in Samara. Upon arrival, the passenger in need of medical assistance was handed over to healthcare professionals. Thanks to the coordinated efforts of the crew and ground staff, the situation was resolved without serious consequences for the other passengers on board.