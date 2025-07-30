10:17
USD 87.32
EUR 101.06
RUB 1.08
English

Plane bound for Osh from Moscow makes emergency landing in Samara

A Boeing 737-800 aircraft with registration number RA-73298, operated by Pobeda airline, was en route from Moscow (Russia) to Osh (Kyrgyzstan) when it was forced to make an emergency landing at Samara Airport.

During the flight, the crew encountered a medical emergency involving one of the passengers who suddenly fell ill.

Anzhelika Baidulina
Photo Anzhelika Baidulina

Due to the potential threat to the passenger’s health, the crew made the decision to divert and land in Samara. Upon arrival, the passenger in need of medical assistance was handed over to healthcare professionals. Thanks to the coordinated efforts of the crew and ground staff, the situation was resolved without serious consequences for the other passengers on board.
link: https://24.kg/english/337927/
views: 121
Print
Related
S7 Airline aircraft from Bishkek makes hard landing at Novosibirsk airport
Second plane for Asman Airlines to arrive in a month
Manas airport receives first plane from Canada for Asman Airlines
Avia Traffic airplane makes emergency landing
New plane purchased by state arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Plane that took off for Osh from Krasnoyarsk returns to airport
Plane crashes at private airfield in Tokmok city
Plane flying from Moscow to Osh lands in Bishkek
New national Kyrgyz Airways airline intends to buy two planes
Illegal plane found at Manas airport
Popular
Construction of solar power plant in Issyk-Kul: Investment agreement signed Construction of solar power plant in Issyk-Kul: Investment agreement signed
Kyrgyzstan establishes diplomatic relations with the Kingdom of Eswatini Kyrgyzstan establishes diplomatic relations with the Kingdom of Eswatini
Another earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan Another earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan
New logistics center of Kyrgyz Pochtasy OJSC being prepared for launch New logistics center of Kyrgyz Pochtasy OJSC being prepared for launch
30 July, Wednesday
09:51
Agriculture Ministry launches digital platform for holding land lease tenders Agriculture Ministry launches digital platform for hold...
09:42
6,000 farmers receive loans under Financing of Agriculture project
09:33
Plane bound for Osh from Moscow makes emergency landing in Samara
09:27
Earthquake registered in southern Kyrgyzstan
29 July, Tuesday
21:19
Sadyr Japarov meets with Emomali Rahmon in Cholpon-Ata city
21:13
Severe hailstorm destroys over 600 hectares of bean crops in Talas region
21:05
Kyrgyzstan and USA strengthen investment partnership
20:55
Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan to visit Kyrgyzstan
20:52
Temu intends to register in Kyrgyzstan and operate under local laws