Sadyr Japarov discusses Kyrgyzstan's aircraft fleet expansion with Airbus

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with Airbus Europe President Johan Pélissier and Maurice Prendergast, Senior Vice President of BBAM Aircraft Leasing & Management. The presidential press service reported.

During the meeting, the expansion of the country’s aircraft fleet with new aircraft and strengthening of the civil aviation partnership were discussed.

Sadyr Japarov noted that Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to developing cooperation with Airbus. He noted that the agreement signed today is a significant contribution to the development of civil aviation, improving the reliability of transportation, and expanding air travel opportunities.

The President emphasized that the country’s aviation industry is currently actively developing. In particular, airport infrastructure is being modernized and regional routes are being expanded. While four airports were previously fully operational, all 11 airports in the country are now working, and construction of the Jalal-Abad International Airport is ongoing.

The head of state also noted that Kyrgyzstan is in the final stages of the process of being removed from the European Union’s air safety blacklist. A final audit by European experts is expected this month.

Airbus Europe President Johan Pélissier praised the results of reforms in Kyrgyzstan’s aviation sector and noted the consistent efforts to modernize the industry and improve flight safety. He expressed interest in expanding cooperation not only in commercial aviation but also in transport and logistics.

For his part, Maurice Prendergast, Senior Vice President of BBAM Aircraft Leasing & Management, noted that the aircraft purchased by Kyrgyzstan fully comply with international standards. He added that company specialists will arrive in the country to assist their Kyrgyz colleagues in mastering the operating systems and technical features of the new aircraft.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their commitment to further mutually beneficial cooperation and the development of partnership in the aviation sector.