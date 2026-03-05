16:54
Kyrgyzstan to purchase 2 Airbus A321 aircraft — agreement signed in Cabinet

An agreement on the acquisition of two Airbus A321ceo aircraft was signed at the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

The document was signed by Manasbek Samidinov, Chairman of the Board of Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC, and Steve Zissis, head of BBAM Aircraft Leasing & Management.

According to the government, the new aircraft are expected to be delivered to Kyrgyzstan by the end of 2026.

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev noted that the agreement reflects mutual trust and a shared commitment to long-term cooperation. He said the use of modern aircraft would help bring the country’s civil aviation sector to a new level.

«Previously, the development of the aviation sector was fragmented due to insufficient support. However, in recent years, fundamental changes have begun. The president’s strategic decision to establish the State Civil Aviation Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers has opened a new era for the industry,» Adylbek Kasymaliev said.

Government data show that between 2021 and 2025 the number of passengers served at the country’s airports increased by 52 percent, while the number of flights rose by 53 percent.

Following audits by the International Civil Aviation Organization in 2023–2024, Kyrgyzstan’s aviation system was confirmed to comply with international standards.

The aviation security effectiveness rate reached 85.76 percent, significantly higher than previous results.

Authorities say this progress could pave the way for Kyrgyzstan to be removed from the European Union air safety list, with a final audit by the European Commission expected in the coming days.

Johan Pelissier, President of Airbus Europe, expressed readiness to continue cooperation to develop the aviation sector and implement joint projects.

The aircraft are expected to be operated by Asman Airlines, a subsidiary of Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC. The new planes will improve passenger comfort, expand flight routes, and strengthen the country’s position in the international aviation market.
