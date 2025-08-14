19:26
USD 87.38
EUR 101.97
RUB 1.10
English

Airports of Kyrgyzstan to seek investment for purchase of two aircraft

A cooperation agreement has been signed between the Russian—Kyrgyz Development Fund, the Eurasian Development Bank, Eldik Bank JSC, and Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC.

According to the company’s press service, the document outlines the parties’ intention to jointly implement a project to acquire two modern passenger aircraft of Airbus A320/A321 or Boeing 737NG type.

«We are confident that this project will bring air travel in Kyrgyzstan to a new level of quality, improving comfort and accessibility for our citizens. It is an important contribution to strengthening the country’s transport infrastructure,» the company stated.

The parties will conduct a detailed project analysis, develop a financial model, and work together to secure the necessary investment. The project launch is planned for September 2025.
link: https://24.kg/english/339660/
views: 208
Print
Related
Asman Airlines launches direct Bishkek – Naryn flights
Kazarman airport in Jalal-Abad region resumes operations after 20-year hiatus
Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airlines completes first flight
Kyrgyzstan has its first female pilot
S7 Airline aircraft from Bishkek makes hard landing at Novosibirsk airport
Naryn airport to be commissioned in August
Three-story airport terminal under construction in Issyk-Kul region
World Annual Meeting of Pilots to be held in Kyrgyzstan for the first time
Central Asian countries show interest in Russia's new MC-21 aircraft
President lays capsule at construction site of Jalal-Abad International Airport
Popular
Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ
Kyrgyzstan exports tobacco products to Vietnam and Greece Kyrgyzstan exports tobacco products to Vietnam and Greece
Kyrgyzstan's international reserves exceed $6.6 billion Kyrgyzstan's international reserves exceed $6.6 billion
President returns law on abolition of punishment for polygamy to Parliament President returns law on abolition of punishment for polygamy to Parliament
14 August, Thursday
19:05
Chyngyz Toktobekov appointed Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in Istanbul Chyngyz Toktobekov appointed Consul General of Kyrgyzst...
18:59
"Salam, asker!" - Mikhail Mishustin greets honor guard in Cholpon-Ata
18:11
Prime Ministers of Kazakhstan and Belarus arrive in Kyrgyzstan
17:47
Sections of Shabdan Baatyr and Frunze Streets to be closed on August 16-22
17:30
World Bank: Kyrgyzstan to become high-income country in 70 years