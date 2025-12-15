Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC puts five aircraft up for auction — media

Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC has announced an open auction for the sale of five decommissioned aircraft located at Manas International Airport, according to the auction information sheet.
Three Yak-40s, one Il-18, and a Boeing 737-200 are up for auction. The starting price includes all taxes, with bidding increments of 5 percent of the lot value. The aircraft are located on the Foxtrot apron and on a dirt lot.
Bids are accepted until January 13, 2026, and can be emailed to vpmanas@airport.kg.
Auction results will be announced on January 14.
Several lots are up for auction.
- Lot No. 1 — Yak-40 EX-88199 (1,257,460 soms). A regional jet aircraft from the Yak-40 family, EX variant. The description lists it as a VIP charter aircraft. Condition: fully equipped.
- Lot No. 2 — Il-18 EX-405 (7,376,870 soms). A medium-range turboprop passenger aircraft. The most expensive lot at the auction. Condition: fully equipped.
- Lot No. 3 — Boeing 737-200 EX-061 (3,511,080 soms). A narrow-body, short- and medium-range passenger aircraft. Condition: the aircraft is decommissioned, obsolete, and unfit for its intended purpose. Partially missing equipment is indicated.
- Lot No. 4 — Yak-40 EX-87442 (1,118,671 soms). EX variant, with a similar basic description for type and configuration. Condition: missing engines.
- Lot No. 5 — Yak-40 EX-87354 (1,118,671 soms). EX version, similar in description to Lot No. 4. Condition: missing engines.