Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC puts five aircraft up for auction — media

Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC has announced an open auction for the sale of five decommissioned aircraft located at Manas International Airport, according to the auction information sheet.

Three Yak-40s, one Il-18, and a Boeing 737-200 are up for auction. The starting price includes all taxes, with bidding increments of 5 percent of the lot value. The aircraft are located on the Foxtrot apron and on a dirt lot.

Bids are accepted until January 13, 2026, and can be emailed to vpmanas@airport.kg.

Auction results will be announced on January 14.

Several lots are up for auction.