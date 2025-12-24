Kasymaliev: Kyrgyzstan purchased three aircraft for 2,385 billion soms

Speaking in Parliament about the development of the aviation industry, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev noted that airports are actively acquiring aircraft with their own funds.

According to him, three aircraft have already been purchased for 2,385 billion soms.

«The arrival of a Q400 aircraft is expected next year, and plans include the acquisition of two Airbus A321. 8.4 billion soms have been allocated for the modernization of domestic airports. Eleven certified airports are operating stably in the country,» he noted, adding that airports are «Kyrgyzstan’s window to the world.»