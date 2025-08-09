Kyrgyzstan has its first female pilot. This is Takhmina Arpachieva, who has already received her pilot’s license. She is now authorized to fly aircraft, marking a milestone in a field previously dominated by men in the country.

Takhmina Arpachieva worked as a flight attendant for 18 years before obtaining the necessary education and now flies domestic routes with Asman Airlines.

She said that during her training, she often had to prove that being a pilot is not exclusively a «man’s profession.»

Her career choice was heavily influenced by her father, a pilot with 40 years of experience, who gave her full support and instilled confidence in her abilities.

«I was nervous, but I felt immense joy in controlling the aircraft — in lifting it into the sky,» Arpachieva said, recalling her first flight.

Kyrgyzstan’s first female pilot dreams of flying large airliners and traveling around the world.