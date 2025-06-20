20:36
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Violation of visa regime in USA: MFA of Kyrgyzstan issues statement

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of the Kyrgyz Republic issued a statement on the need for strict compliance with the immigration laws of the USA.

The MFA draws the attention of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic who are in the territory of the United States of America, as well as those planning to travel there, to the need for strict compliance with the host country’s migration law.

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, there have recently been more cases of visa regime violations by citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic, including among holders of tourist (B1/B2) and student (F, J, M) visas.

«Such violations may be considered a risk factor that could affect the general attitude towards Kyrgyz citizens and lead to restrictive measures being imposed on all compatriots.

In this regard, the Ministry urges citizens to:

— Strictly observe the authorized period of stay in the U.S.;

— Leave the United States before the authorized period ends.

The Ministry emphasizes that non-compliance with visa conditions negatively affects not only the offenders themselves, but can also make it more difficult for other bona fide citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic to obtain visas,» the statement reads.

The MFA will continue to work actively with the U.S. authorities on visa and migration issues.

«We call on all compatriots to act responsibly and comply strictly with the laws of the host country when travelling abroad,» the ministry said.

It was reported earlier that the United States is considering the possibility of restricting entry for citizens of 36 more countries, including Kyrgyzstan.

The new list of countries that may face a ban on issuing visas or other restrictions includes 25 African countries, including important U.S. partners such as Egypt and Djibouti, as well as countries in the Caribbean, Central Asia, and several Pacific Island states.
link: https://24.kg/english/333584/
views: 141
Print
Related
E-Diplomat institution to be established under MFA with 40 staff positions
Ambassador Aibek Moldogaziev presents his credentials to U.S. President
Possible U.S. entry ban for Kyrgyzstanis: MFA and U.S. Consul discuss the issue
Kyrgyzstan may be added to U.S. entry ban list
U.S. to shut down all overseas USAID offices by September 30
Riots in Los Angeles: Kyrgyzstanis in USA are urged to be vigilant
Entry ban for citizens of 12 countries comes into effect in USA
Donald Trump bans entry to U.S. for citizens of 12 countries
Sanctions control: Kyrgyzstan explains U.S. the role of state-owned companies
U.S. to pay $1,000 to migrants who voluntarily self-deport
Popular
Kyrgyzstan may be added to U.S. entry ban list Kyrgyzstan may be added to U.S. entry ban list
Heatwave warning: Air temperature in Kyrgyzstan to reach 41°C Heatwave warning: Air temperature in Kyrgyzstan to reach 41°C
Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan presents car to large family Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan presents car to large family
Pipe burst in Bishkek leaves dozens of apartment buildings without water Pipe burst in Bishkek leaves dozens of apartment buildings without water
20 June, Friday
20:23
Baisalov confirms support for UN Charter at meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador Baisalov confirms support for UN Charter at meeting wit...
20:09
International job fraud with sending workers to Kyrgyzstan busted in India
19:56
SCNS detains suspects in smuggling of large batches of cigarettes
19:38
Economy Ministry introduces "Single Window" to speed up foreign trade
19:30
Kyrgyzstan and Yakutia intend to hold mutual business missions