Violation of visa regime in USA: MFA of Kyrgyzstan issues statement

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of the Kyrgyz Republic issued a statement on the need for strict compliance with the immigration laws of the USA.

The MFA draws the attention of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic who are in the territory of the United States of America, as well as those planning to travel there, to the need for strict compliance with the host country’s migration law.

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, there have recently been more cases of visa regime violations by citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic, including among holders of tourist (B1/B2) and student (F, J, M) visas.

«Such violations may be considered a risk factor that could affect the general attitude towards Kyrgyz citizens and lead to restrictive measures being imposed on all compatriots.

In this regard, the Ministry urges citizens to:

— Strictly observe the authorized period of stay in the U.S.;

— Leave the United States before the authorized period ends.

The Ministry emphasizes that non-compliance with visa conditions negatively affects not only the offenders themselves, but can also make it more difficult for other bona fide citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic to obtain visas,» the statement reads.

The MFA will continue to work actively with the U.S. authorities on visa and migration issues.

«We call on all compatriots to act responsibly and comply strictly with the laws of the host country when travelling abroad,» the ministry said.

It was reported earlier that the United States is considering the possibility of restricting entry for citizens of 36 more countries, including Kyrgyzstan.

The new list of countries that may face a ban on issuing visas or other restrictions includes 25 African countries, including important U.S. partners such as Egypt and Djibouti, as well as countries in the Caribbean, Central Asia, and several Pacific Island states.