Kyrgyzstan may be added to U.S. entry ban list

The United States is considering restricting entry for citizens of 36 additional countries, including Kyrgyzstan. An article published by The Washington Post says.

The new list of countries that may face visa bans or other restrictions includes 25 African nations — among them key U.S. partners such as Egypt and Djibouti — as well as countries from the Caribbean, Central Asia, and several Pacific island nations.

A Department of State spokesperson stated that they would not comment on internal discussions or reports.

According to a memorandum signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and sent on June 14 to American diplomats working with the listed countries, governments have been given 60 days to meet new benchmarks and requirements set by the U.S. Department of State. The memo sets a deadline of 8 a.m. on June 18 for the countries to provide an initial plan of action to meet the requirements.

The document outlines various benchmarks that, according to the White House administration, these countries are failing to meet. Some countries «lacked a competent or cooperative central authority to issue reliable identity or other citizenship documents» or suffered from «widespread government fraud.» Others had large numbers of citizens who overstayed their visas in the United States, the memo said.

Other cited reasons include the ability to obtain citizenship through financial investment without residency requirements, and allegations of «anti-Semitic and anti-American activity in the United States» by individuals from these countries. The memorandum also notes that if a country is willing to accept third-country nationals deported from the U.S., or enter into a «safe third country» agreement, it may alleviate other concerns.

Countries listed in the memorandum include: Angola; Antigua and Barbuda; Benin; Bhutan; Burkina Faso; Cabo Verde; Cambodia; Cameroon; Democratic Republic of the Congo; Djibouti; Dominica; Ethiopia; Egypt; Gabon; Gambia; Ghana; Côte d’Ivoire; Kyrgyzstan; Liberia; Malawi; Mauritania; Niger; Nigeria; Saint Kitts and Nevis; Saint Lucia; São Tomé and Príncipe; Senegal; South Sudan; Syria; Tanzania; Tonga; Tuvalu; Uganda; Vanuatu; Zambia; and Zimbabwe.
