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Immortal Regiment march approved in Bishkek for May 9

Authorities in Bishkek have approved the Immortal Regiment march, coordinator Zulfira Khabibulina said.

According to her, the organizers received permission from the City Hall and the event will take place.

«Assemble! The Immortal Regiment is on its way!» the statement reads.

Details on the gathering time and route will be announced later.

The annual march traditionally takes place on May 9, when thousands of participants march carrying portraits of relatives who took part in the Great Patriotic War.
link: https://24.kg/english/372436/
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