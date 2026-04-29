 Disinfection measures underway in Alay district after mudflows

Sanitary and epidemiological measures are being carried out in Alay district following heavy rains on April 27–28 and the resulting mudflows to prevent the emergence and spread of infectious diseases. The Health Ministry reported.

According to the ministry, the response is being coordinated by the Alay district Center for Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance.

Five epidemiological teams, comprising 15 specialists, have been deployed to conduct the operations.

Preventive measures are underway in the town of Gulcho, the village of Kurmanjan Datka, and Savai area, including Karimov and Dostuk streets.

Disinfection is being carried out in areas affected by mudflows, including around five multi-apartment residential buildings. Courtyards, basements, kitchens, outbuildings, and sanitary facilities are being treated.

The effort involves three units of specialized equipment, three hydraulic sprayers, and 15 personnel.

In addition, continuous monitoring of food safety and drinking water quality is being conducted in the affected settlements.

The situation remains under control, and sanitary-epidemiological measures are ongoing.