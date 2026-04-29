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Kyrgyzstan launches export support mechanism through marketplaces

A memorandum of cooperation between the State Kyrgyz Export Center and Ozon marketplace was signed in Bishkek. The memorandum is aimed at supporting small and medium-sized businesses. The press service of the Center for Export Development and Promotion reported.

According to the press service, the document provides for the creation of conditions for Kyrgyz producers to enter the markets of Russia and the CIS. The memorandum was signed by Urmat Takirov, Director of Kyrgyz Export, and Natalia Boer, CEO of Ozon CIS.

The parties plan to implement joint educational programs and initiatives to increase the export readiness of entrepreneurs.

A key outcome will be the launch of a separate «Made in Kyrgyzstan» section on the platform, featuring verified products from local producers. This is expected to increase recognition of domestic products and consumer trust, allowing them to stand out among a wide range of offerings.

The agreement was signed during the COM•E ON Forum in Bishkek. During the event, participants discussed the role of e-commerce in economic development, government support measures, and prospects for promoting Kyrgyz goods in foreign markets.

According to the participants, the development of online platforms is becoming a key tool for scaling businesses and expanding the country’s export potential.
link: https://24.kg/english/372438/
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