High season: Kyrgyz Temir Zholu launches additional trips to Balykchy

The State Enterprise NC Kyrgyz Temir Zholu decided to launch additional passenger train trips on Bishkek — Balykchy — Bishkek route.

According to the company, the decision was made due to the seasonal increase in passenger traffic and demand.

Starting from June 19, the train will run not only on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, but also on Mondays and Thursdays.

The updated schedule will be valid until July 7. From July 7 to August 31, the trips will traditionally be daily.

The route is served by 15 passenger carriages.