First freight train launched on China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan–Tajikistan route

The first container train running along China—Kyrgyzstan—Uzbekistan—Tajikistan route has departed from Lanzhou Station in China heading toward Dushanbe-2 Station in Tajikistan, Podrobno.uz reports.

The train will travel more than 3,500 kilometers in 18–20 days, becoming a new link in the regional transport corridor.

The project was implemented by the joint venture UTK International Logistics Co. Ltd, established in China with the participation of Uztemiryulkonteyner. The Uzbek company acted as a key co-founder and organized the transportation process.

The train consists of eight 40-foot containers carrying consumer goods and construction machinery.

The launch of the route marks a practical continuation of the agreements reached in 2025 during a meeting of the leaders of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan in Dushanbe.