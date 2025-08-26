Bishkek–Balykchy train service extended until September 6

In response to numerous passenger requests, the operation of train No. 608/609 Bishkek—Balykchy has been extended to run daily until September 6 inclusive. The state enterprise Kyrgyz Temir Zholu announced.

The departure time and travel conditions remain unchanged.

Since July 11, 2025, tickets for standard coaches on Bishkek—Balykchy train have been sold with assigned seat numbers, carriage numbers, and travel dates. Tickets are available at the Bishkek-2 station ticket office, on the company’s official website, and via mobile applications.

These measures were introduced due to the sharp increase in passenger traffic to Issyk-Kul during the summer season. Passengers are strongly advised to purchase tickets in advance. QR codes linking to the online sales platform have been placed at all stations along the route. Boarding will not be permitted without a valid ticket or in the absence of free seats, including at intermediate stops along the train’s journey.