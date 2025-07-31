09:50
Video cameras installed on passenger trains in Kyrgyzstan

Video cameras have been installed on passenger trains running on Bishkek-Balykchy route by the state enterprise NC Kyrgyz Temir Zholu.

The measures were taken in order to improve security and prevent offenses.

The cameras are integrated into the Safe City system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which allows promptly identifying hooligans and violators using video recordings and holding them accountable.

«We ask citizens not to commit illegal actions that could damage the country’s image and affect its tourist attractiveness. We recommend parents to conduct explanatory talks with children about the inadmissibility of throwing stones at trains,» the statement says.

On July 25, unknown persons again threw stones at Balykchy-Bishkek train. This is not the first such incident. In April of this year, a similar incident occurred with a tourist train traveling from Balykchy with foreign tourists from European countries. Then, a member of the train crew was injured.

A few days later, the police of Chui region identified the violators.
link: https://24.kg/english/338055/
views: 66
