Teenagers again throw stones at passenger train in Chui region

Teenagers have once again thrown stones at a passenger train in Chui region. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

According to the department, at around 10.20 p.m. on October 14, unknown individuals threw stones at several carriages of a passenger train traveling along Balykchy—Bishkek route near the village of Ivanovka in Issyk-Ata district.

A criminal case has been opened on charges of hooliganism.

During investigative operations, police identified the suspects — four teenagers who were taken to the district police department.

This is not the first act of vandalism on the railway. On July 25, unknown individuals also threw stones at a Balykchy—Bishkek train. A similar incident occurred earlier in April, involving a tourist train carrying foreign visitors from European countries, during which a train crew member was injured.

NC Kyrgyz Temir Zholu has since installed video surveillance cameras on passenger trains running on Bishkek—Balykchy route.
