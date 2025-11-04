21:12
Bishkek suburban train schedule changed

Suburban trains departing from Bishkek will run according to a new schedule starting November 10. Kyrgyz Temir Zholu reported.

«The main goal of the changes is to improve the efficiency of suburban rail services, provide more convenient travel conditions for passengers, and reduce traffic congestion on Bishkek’s roads during peak hours,» the company said.

Special attention has been paid to morning and evening schedules, ensuring that daily commuters and students can arrive in the city on time for work or study and return home conveniently after 6 p.m.

Bishkek — Kaindy — Bishkek suburban train

Departure from Bishkek-2 railway station (Erkindik Boulevard) at 6:40 p.m., arrival at Kaindy station at 8:57 p.m.

Return trip from Kaindy at 6 a.m., arrival in Bishkek-2 at 8:20 a.m.

Travel time: 2 hours 20 minutes with 14 stops.

Bishkek — Tokmok — Bishkek suburban train

Departure from Bishkek-1 railway station (65b, Leo Tolstoy Street) at 6:22 p.m., arrival at Tokmok station at 8:28 p.m.

Return trip from Tokmok at 6:30 a.m., arrival in Bishkek-1 at 8:35 a.m.

Travel time: 2 hours 10 minutes with 13 stops.

Fares (fixed, regardless of distance):

Category

Cashless payment

Cash payment

Adult

40 soms

60 soms

Child

20 soms

40 soms
