Kyrgyz Temir Zholu to allocate 50 percent of profit for railway construction

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan adopted a resolution regarding the operations of NC Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise under the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

According to the document, until 2030, the company is allowed to allocate 50 percent of its net profit—previously transferred to the state budget—for the construction of Balykchi—Kochkor—Kara-Keche—Makmal railway line as well as for its own development projects.

The Ministry of Finance has been instructed to take these changes into account when preparing the draft law on adjustments to the 2025–2027 republican budget.

Additionally, Kyrgyz Temir Zholu is required to report quarterly to the Ministry of Transport and the State Property Management Agency on the targeted use of the allocated funds.

The resolution will come into force in ten days.