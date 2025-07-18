First freight train departs on China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan route

The first train running on China— Kyrgyzstan— Uzbekistan multimodal international freight route, combining rail and road transport, departed from Wujiashan Station in Wuhan, Hubei Province (central China). Xinhua News Agency reported.

The train No. 75179, loaded with food containers and other goods, is expected to arrive in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (northwestern China), where the containers will be transferred to road transport and leave China via the Irkeshtam checkpoint, after which they will be delivered to the Uzbek capital Tashkent.

According to Zhang Lin, a representative of the Hubei Railway Corporation’s international transport and logistics company, the new logistics scheme will enable products from Hubei Province to reach customers in Central Asian countries more quickly. The new logistics scheme will reduce transportation and insurance costs by 30 percent and cut transportation time from approximately 20 to 10 days.