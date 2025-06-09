MPs ride train to Balykchy and assess railcar quality

The Committee on Transport, Communications, Architecture, and Construction of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan held an offsite meeting in Issyk-Kul region to review the operations of NC Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise.

Deputies Baktybek Sydykov, Talant Mamytov, Mederbek Sakkaraev, and Baktybek Choybekov, led by Committee Chairman Muradil Sydykov, traveled with passengers in a refurbished car along Bishkek-2 — Balykchy railway route. During the trip, they spoke with passengers and inspected the condition of the train cars.

According to the information provided, this year Kyrgyz Temir Zholu has modernized two more passenger cars, bringing the total number of upgraded, high-comfort carriages in the train to six. In 2024, the company transported over 9 million tons of freight and 271,600 passengers.

«This year, for the first time, a new stop «Balykchy Beach» will be introduced, allowing passengers to reach the beach directly by train. This will offer additional convenience for tourists,» the press service of the Parliament reported.

Committee Chairman Muradil Sydykov noted that in recent years, Kyrgyz Temir Zholu has made significant improvements in passenger services by renewing its rolling stock.

Members of the committee also visited and assessed the condition of Bishkek-2 and Balykchy railway stations.