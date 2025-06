Kyrgyzstan is participating in EXPO-2025 world exhibition, which is being held in the Japanese city of Osaka. The Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policy reported.

From April 13 to October 13, presentations, cultural events, and interactive exhibitions are being held in the pavilion of Kyrgyzstan. Visitors can learn about Kyrgyz culture, folk crafts, the creative industry, organic and environmentally friendly products made in the republic.

On June 5, artists from Kyrgyzstan presented a musical program and held a flash mob for EXPO guests. On June 6, a concert was held at the exhibition in honor of the National Day of the Kyrgyz Republic.