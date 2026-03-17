Kyrgyzstan and BiExpo to hold Ala-Too Trade & Industry Expo 2026

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan and exhibition company BiExpo have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation.

According to the ministry, the document is aimed at developing exhibition and fair activities, supporting domestic businesses, and promoting Kyrgyz products in international markets.

The memorandum was signed by Minister of Economy and Commerce Bakyt Sydykov and BiExpo Director Viktor Linovitsky.

It provides for strengthening partnership between the state and the private sector in organizing international exhibitions and business events, expanding export opportunities for local producers, and enhancing international trade and economic cooperation.

The international multi-industry exhibition Ala-Too Trade & Industry Expo 2026 is scheduled to take place on June 4–6 at the small arena of Zhashtyk complex. Participants from SCO countries are expected to participate, including Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, China, Tajikistan, and Kazakhstan.