11:24
USD 87.45
EUR 100.07
RUB 1.09
English

Kyrgyzstan and BiExpo to hold Ala-Too Trade & Industry Expo 2026

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan and exhibition company BiExpo have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation.

According to the ministry, the document is aimed at developing exhibition and fair activities, supporting domestic businesses, and promoting Kyrgyz products in international markets.

The memorandum was signed by Minister of Economy and Commerce Bakyt Sydykov and BiExpo Director Viktor Linovitsky.

It provides for strengthening partnership between the state and the private sector in organizing international exhibitions and business events, expanding export opportunities for local producers, and enhancing international trade and economic cooperation.

The international multi-industry exhibition Ala-Too Trade & Industry Expo 2026 is scheduled to take place on June 4–6 at the small arena of Zhashtyk complex. Participants from SCO countries are expected to participate, including Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, China, Tajikistan, and Kazakhstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/366282/
views: 119
Print
Related
Artist Bakhramjon Temirov's exhibition "Melody of Spring" opened in Bishkek
International agricultural exhibition Agro Expo 2026 opened in Osh
Exhibition of Kyrgyz women artists Toolordun Kyzdary takes place in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan participates in ITB Berlin International Tourism Fair
Bishkek to host Eldar Aitmatov’s solo exhibition "Trace of Memory"
Exhibition of inmates’ works to be held in Bishkek
American companies to participate in CABXPO Business Exhibition in Bishkek
Charm of Winter exhibition to open in Bishkek
Photo exhibition Valley of Winds to open in Bishkek
Photographers from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan present works in Paris
Popular
Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 264 billion soms since beginning of 2026 Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 264 billion soms since beginning of 2026
Economy Ministry invites Chinese companies to relocate production to Kyrgyzstan Economy Ministry invites Chinese companies to relocate production to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover reaches $1 billion Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover reaches $1 billion
Osh resident detained for distribution of extremist materials on social media Osh resident detained for distribution of extremist materials on social media
17 March, Tuesday
11:22
Lake and surrounding area near Dordoi market to be improved in Bishkek Lake and surrounding area near Dordoi market to be impr...
11:09
Kyrgyzstan and GIZ sign agreement to develop green skills in Central Asia
10:53
Kyrgyzstan and BiExpo to hold Ala-Too Trade & Industry Expo 2026
10:35
Kyrgyzstani Usman Kaparov wins bronze at International Boxing Tournament
10:24
60 orphaned children in Batken receive financial aid ahead of Orozo Ait