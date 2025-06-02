Kyrgyzstan and the Philippines compete for seat on UN Security Council

Kyrgyzstan and the Philippines are competing for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council in the Asia-Pacific region. Aida Kasymalieva, Kyrgyzstan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, stated at a meeting of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security, and Migration of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to Kasymalieva, the elections will be challenging, and Kyrgyzstan is making every effort to secure a seat. The matter is under the direct supervision of President Sadyr Japarov. She also highlighted the need for increased funding for the country’s permanent mission to the UN.

«On April 7 in New York, Jeenbek Moldokanovich (Minister of Foreign Affairs — Note of 24.kg news agency) officially launched the campaign to promote Kyrgyzstan’s candidacy for the 2027–2028 term as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. We invited all ambassadors and diplomats and held a presentation. Such events require funding. The budget is being increased, but we still need more money. Previously, there were five diplomats; now there are nine,» Aida Kasymalieva said.

The UN Security Council has 15 members: five permanent members (China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States) and ten non-permanent members elected for two-year terms: Algeria, Denmark, Greece, Guyana, Pakistan, Panama, South Korea, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, and Somalia.