19:26
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Kyrgyzstan and the Philippines compete for seat on UN Security Council

Kyrgyzstan and the Philippines are competing for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council in the Asia-Pacific region. Aida Kasymalieva, Kyrgyzstan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, stated at a meeting of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security, and Migration of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to Kasymalieva, the elections will be challenging, and Kyrgyzstan is making every effort to secure a seat. The matter is under the direct supervision of President Sadyr Japarov. She also highlighted the need for increased funding for the country’s permanent mission to the UN.

«On April 7 in New York, Jeenbek Moldokanovich (Minister of Foreign Affairs — Note of 24.kg news agency) officially launched the campaign to promote Kyrgyzstan’s candidacy for the 2027–2028 term as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. We invited all ambassadors and diplomats and held a presentation. Such events require funding. The budget is being increased, but we still need more money. Previously, there were five diplomats; now there are nine,» Aida Kasymalieva said.

The UN Security Council has 15 members: five permanent members (China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States) and ten non-permanent members elected for two-year terms: Algeria, Denmark, Greece, Guyana, Pakistan, Panama, South Korea, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, and Somalia.
link: https://24.kg/english/331294/
views: 175
Print
Related
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev calls for reforming UN Security Council
Sadyr Japarov discusses climate change with Permanent Representatives to UN
Kamchybek Tashiev participates in CIS Security Services Council meeting
Kyrgyzstan presents its candidacy for UN Security Council to Latin America
President of Kyrgyzstan holds another meeting of Security Council
Delegation of UN Committee on Rights of the Child arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Foreign Minister Kulubaev meets with UN Secretary-General António Guterres
Campaign to promote Kyrgyzstan for non-permanent UN Security Council seat starts
UN concerned about pressure on media in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov tells UN High Commissioner about adoption of media law
Popular
World Annual Meeting of Pilots to be held in Kyrgyzstan for the first time World Annual Meeting of Pilots to be held in Kyrgyzstan for the first time
Agriculture Ministry plans to purchase agricultural drone for 1.7 million soms Agriculture Ministry plans to purchase agricultural drone for 1.7 million soms
Work begins in Turgen: Small HPP cascade project launched in Issyk-Kul region Work begins in Turgen: Small HPP cascade project launched in Issyk-Kul region
Delegation from Tajikistan given warm welcome in Batken Delegation from Tajikistan given warm welcome in Batken
2 June, Monday
18:29
Kindergartens in Kyrgyzstan to gradually switch to teaching in Kyrgyz Kindergartens in Kyrgyzstan to gradually switch to teac...
18:21
It is important for us that every schoolchild knows Russian — Edil Baisalov
18:10
New Development Strategy until 2030 developed in Kyrgyzstan
18:03
Ex-head of Osh city kaziyat Mirlan Toktomushev taken into custody again
17:55
Kyrgyzstan and the Philippines compete for seat on UN Security Council