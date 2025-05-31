President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov invites Italian companies to cooperate

On May 30, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, as part of a working visit to Kazakhstan, spoke at the first Central Asia — Italy summit in Astana. The presidential press service reported.

The summit theme was: «Common Horizons. Dialogue between Central Asia and Italy for the Sake of Global Stability.»

The event was attended by the Presidents of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, and the President of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni.

«The trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Italy has increased almost fivefold over the past four years. Kyrgyzstan is actively developing its economy, creating favorable conditions for foreign investors,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He invited Italian companies to cooperate in implementation of projects in such sectors as hydropower, renewable energy, light industry, banking, digitalization and tourism.

The President noted the importance of active cooperation in the field of transport to strengthen trade and economic ties with Italy and the countries of the European Union.

«Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to the development of transport infrastructure, including international corridors linking the East and the West. Thus, in December 2024, the construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway began, which will reduce the delivery time of goods from Asia to Europe to 10 days. The total investment in the project is $ 8 billion. We are ready to cooperate with Italy in matters of modernizing logistics chains, implementing digital solutions and creating efficient delivery routes,» he noted.

The head of state paid special attention to the development of renewable energy in Kyrgyzstan, including large projects in the field of hydro and solar energy, and expressed interest in attracting Italian experience and technology to implement green projects.