Kyrgyz jewelers to be trained by Italian masters

Kyrgyz jewelers will undergo professional training at Bvlgari following an agreement reached during a working visit to Italy by Chairman of the State Tax Service Almambet Shykmamatov.

The training initiative is the result of negotiations held on the sidelines of the international jewelry exhibition Vicenzaoro in the city of Vicenza. During a meeting with Eleonora Rizzuto, Director of Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility at Bvlgari Group and LVMH Italia, the Kyrgyz side presented the current state of the country’s jewelry industry, as well as government support measures aimed at its development.

Vicenzaoro is one of the world’s largest international B2B exhibitions in the jewelry sector, bringing together manufacturers, brands, equipment suppliers, and industry experts from around the globe.

The discussions focused primarily on enhancing the professional skills of Kyrgyz specialists. The parties agreed to organize training programs for Kyrgyz jewelers at Bvlgari, using modern technologies, quality standards, and best practices in jewelry manufacturing.

According to the press service of the State Tax Service, cooperation with one of the world’s leading jewelry brands will help improve the professional training of specialists, strengthen the export potential of the industry, and create conditions for the development of a full-cycle jewelry production sector in Kyrgyzstan.