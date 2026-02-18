14:19
Ermek Omuraliev appointed Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Italy

Ermek Omuraliev has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to Italy. The decree was signed by the President of Kyrgyzstan.

He will also serve as Permanent Representative of Kyrgyzstan to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the World Food Programme (WFP), and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

Ermek Omuraliev is a career diplomat. He has been working for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since the mid-1990s. He held various positions in the ministry’s central office and at diplomatic missions abroad. He headed the Ministry’s Department of Economic Diplomacy, overseeing investment attraction, export promotion, and tourism. He also has experience in civil aviation.
